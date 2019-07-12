Armenian Ambassador meets with Iraqi minister of planning

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan on July 11 met with Iraqi minister of planning Dr. Nouri Sabah Hameed Abtan al-Dulaimi, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral interest, in particular the importance of making bilateral investments during the meeting.

Both emphasized the need to expand the cooperation between the Iraqi ministry of planning and Armenian companies operating in the field of high technologies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan