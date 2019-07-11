EU’s Tusk shares impressions from visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk shared his impressions from his visit to Armenia.

Donald Tusk changed the profile picture of his Facebook page, posting the photo taken in Armenia’s Noratus Cross-Stones Complex.

“Armenia is an integral part of the European family and culture. A place of authentic people who cherish freedom. Sevanavank is a monument that testifies to Armenia's millennia-old imprint on Europe’s culture”, Donald Tusk said.

European Council President Donald Tusk visited Armenia on July 10.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan