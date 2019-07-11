President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential district in capital Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 11 visited the construction site of a new residential district in the Tumanyan Street of capital Stepanakert, got acquainted on site with the work being carried out and gave instructions to the heads of concerned bodies on their proper realization, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials accompanied the President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan