Some diplomats preferring communication in social networks received oral reprimands - MFA

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry is applying rules of conduct in the social media, the foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“Being a type of a state service related to the external security, the foreign ministry applies code of conduct in social media based on the provisions of the Law on Diplomatic Service and Code of Ethics for Diplomats. Some diplomats, regardless of their rank, have already received oral reprimands for violating these provisions, in particular preferring communication in social networks for the fulfillment of working duties. The use of such rules is a common practice in many countries, and we, as a leading country in the Digital Diplomacy Rating, are not going to ignore this key factor. There is zero tolerance in the MFA for violations of service rules”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan