Armenian defense minister receives Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received Vice Admiral Colin Kilrain, Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters, who arrived in Armenia on July 9 on a working visit, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the international and regional security, as well as the cooperation of the Armenian Armed Forces and NATO in training and exchange of experience were discussed.

During the visit Vice Admiral Colin Kilrain already met with the top military officials of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan