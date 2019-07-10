Armenia granted observer status at Pacific Alliance

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 14th summit of the Pacific Alliance took place from July 1-6 in Lima, capital of Peru, during which Armenia was granted with the observer status in that organization, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Established in 2011, the Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc, formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which all border the Pacific Ocean. These countries have come together to form an area of integration with the purpose of ensuring complete freedom in the movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

