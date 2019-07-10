Yerevan TPP restores operation

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan informs that Yerevan TPP has restored operation, ARMENPRESS reports the Deputy PM wrote on his Facebook page.

Accident occurred in Armenia’s energy system on July 10. At first 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP stopped working, later Yerevan TPP and smaller electricity producers stopped working. A working group will be set to examine the causes of the accident.

