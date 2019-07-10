This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. This is the place where Europe’s heart beats, ARMENPRESS reports President of the European Council Donald Tusk told the reporters following his visit to Sevanavank.

“Though I am a politician, culture is much more important and above all. I am really impressed. As a European I think this is not only my opinion, this is the place where Europe’s heart beats”, Tusk said.

He assesses Armenia’s cultural heritage as one of the most impressive, and not only in the region. The President of the European Council described Armenian people as the most important advantage of the country, stressing that it’s not just a compliment.

Tusk said that he sees cross-stones (Khachkar) for the first time and is very impressed.

