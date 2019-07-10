Asian Stocks - 10-07-19

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

TOKYO, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.15% to 21533.48 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.23% to 1571.32 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.44% to 2915.30 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.31% to 28204.69 points.




