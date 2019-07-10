Asian Stocks - 10-07-19
TOKYO, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 July:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.15% to 21533.48 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.23% to 1571.32 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.44% to 2915.30 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.31% to 28204.69 points.
- 18:28 Yerevan TPP restores operation
- 18:19 This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank
- 18:14 Constitutional Court to examine applications of Robert Kocharyan and judge David Grigoryan in August
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-19
- 17:30 Asian Stocks - 10-07-19
- 17:27 Turkey's Constitutional Court comments on delay of Armenian patriarchal election
- 16:53 Donald Tusk visits Sevanavank monastery in Armenia
- 16:47 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Donald Tusk
- 16:46 If there are no other problems, entire power supply will be restored in one hour - deputy minister
- 15:48 Power supply of Armenian TV stations started to be restored
- 15:38 Working group to be formed to examine causes of accident registered in Armenia’s energy system
- 15:33 Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved
- 15:30 Armenian MFA calls on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone
- 15:25 Armenian Embassy in Georgia releases details from brawl incident including Armenian drivers
- 15:05 Solid judiciary an essential element for Armenia’s democracy – Tusk
- 15:04 PM Pashinyan, Donald Tusk discuss development prospects of Armenia-EU ties
- 14:10 NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk
- 13:52 All passengers of Yerevan subway evacuated following power outage
- 13:51 Accident registered in Armenia’s energy system
- 13:33 President of Artsakh gets acquainted with preparation works of 7th Pan-Armenian Games
- 13:28 Armenia’s positive dynamics creates new opportunities for cooperation – European Council President
- 12:42 Pashinyan assesses his meeting with EU’s Tusk productive and constructive
- 11:33 Mogherini nominates Andrea Wiktorin as new EU Ambassador to Armenia
- 10:57 Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia
- 10:01 Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE
- 09:50 OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:37 Minister Harutyunyan receives delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia
- 09:15 European Stocks - 09-07-19
- 09:14 US stocks - 09-07-19
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-19
- 09:10 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-07-19
- 09:09 Oil Prices Up - 09-07-19
- 07.09-21:08 Armenian, Swedish FMs satisfied with cooperation in international organizations
- 07.09-20:52 Lower house of French parliament ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 07.09-20:30 92% of Armenians satisfied with relations with EU
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1963 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
13:38, 07.04.2019
Viewed 1613 times Number of flights from Armenia to Russia to increase from July 8
09:05, 07.04.2019
Viewed 1571 times Armenia, Russia to hold joint military drills in 2019
09:05, 07.03.2019
Viewed 1561 times Special offers to be made for tourists viewing Armenia as a transit destination
16:55, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1534 times 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED