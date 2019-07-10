Donald Tusk visits Sevanavank monastery in Armenia

SEVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk visited Sevanavank monastery during his visit in Armenia on July 10, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Donald Tusk was welcomed by Priest Minas Martirosyan who introduced the history of the construction and activity of the monastic complex.

Mr. Tusk toured the complex. Thereafter, he will visit Noratus to tour the complex of cross-stones dating back to the 9-17th centuries.

Donald Tusk arrived in Armenia on July 10. He already met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

