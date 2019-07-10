PM Pashinyan, Donald Tusk discuss development prospects of Armenia-EU ties

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of the European Council Donald Tusk and his delegation on July 10, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the European Council President in the Armenian government, Pashinyan said the development of relations with the EU is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities. “Mr. Tusk, I am happy to again meet with you. The European Union is an important partner for Armenia. We attach importance to the cooperation with the EU in the process of implementing Armenia’s reforms agenda, and the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will contribute to deepening our partnership. We highly value your personal contribution to the development of the Armenia-EU ties and would like to thank you for your effective cooperation”, the PM said.

In his turn Donald Tusk said he is happy to be in Armenia and meet with the Prime Minister. “Mr. Prime Minister, this is our first meeting in Yerevan. The European Union also attaches importance to the partnership with Armenia and the constant effective dialogue launched with you aimed at further expanding and intensifying our mutual partnership”, the European Council President said.

The officials also discussed wide range of issues relating to the Armenia-EU relations’ agenda.

Pashinyan reaffirmed the Armenian authorities’ commitment to strengthen the rule of law, democratic institutions and fight corruption. The PM touched upon the ongoing reforms of the government, talking about the ongoing actions aimed at forming an independent judiciary in the country. PM Pashinyan said the establishment of an independent judiciary is a priority for Armenia, and the technical and financial support of the European structures, including the EU, in this process are very important for Armenia.

Donald Tusk said the European side fully trusts the logic of ongoing judicial reforms and expressed his readiness to support Armenia in successfully conducting these reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan and Donald Tusk also touched upon the future actions aimed at visa liberalization. Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in launching substantive dialogue on this direction in the future. Tusk in his turn stated that he will convey the Armenian PM’s message to the EU member states.

The sides also exchanged views on the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and emphasized the need to complete it as soon as possible. Pashinyan informed that the roadmap for the implementation of the CEPA has been approved on June 1, 2019 by the Armenian PM’s decision.

The meeting also touched upon the opportunities to organize an investment forum.

The Armenian PM and the European Council President also discussed regional issues, in particular the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Pashinyan said Armenia is committed to the logic of settling the conflict through peaceful means and negotiations within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. He expressed gratitude for the EU’s balanced position on the matter and support to the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Thereafter, the meeting was followed by a private talk after which the officials held a joint press conference.

Pashinyan and Donald Tusk also toured Yerevan, the Northern Avenue and visited the Europe Square in Yerevan. They continued their discussion around a luncheon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan