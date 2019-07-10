Armenia’s positive dynamics creates new opportunities for cooperation – European Council President

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk says Armenia’s positive dynamics has created new opportunities for cooperation.

“My visit proves the importance the European Union attaches to our relations with Armenia and the region. Today’s discussions highlighted the necessity of effective implementation of our partnership agreement. This is an ambitious agreement which supports Armenia’s modernization. The EU will continue providing technical and financial support for the implementation of this agreement”, Donald Tusk said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

Armenia and the EU signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24, 2017, in Brussels. The Agreement has already been ratified by Armenia and 14 EU member states.

