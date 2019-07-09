Court again rejects motion to change Manvel Grigoryan's preventive measure

YEREVAAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Judge of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Mnatsakan Martirosyan again rejected Levon Baghdasaryan’s motion, former MP Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyer, to change Grigoryan's preventive measure and release him from jail.

ARMENPRESS reports Baghdasaryan filed a motion for immediately releasing Manvel Grigoryan who meads medical treatment abroad or changing his preventive measure on 10 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement of more than 101 million drams in property, tax evasion amounting to more than 1 billion drams, misappropriation of state funds of more than 1 billion drams and extortion of 37 million drams.

