Armenia’s SRC applies tough methods on show-business representatives since June 2019

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. From June 2019 the State Revenue Committee has started applying tough methods on show-business representatives who hide their incomes and do not file income declarations, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan told reporters today.

“In order for these tough actions to be more addressed, we assess the behavior of each singer and will send them a letter inviting to the SRC for discussions. These letters will contain concrete facts on their participation to the events from which their incomes expected by us have not been declared”, he said.

Asked what these tough methods suppose, the SRC Chair said this letter sent, for instance, to the singer who has a title of Honorary Artist, is the document having the most severe punishment significance.

Davit Ananyan stated that there are also many lawful singers in the Armenian show-business, there is just a problem of formation of a respective culture.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan