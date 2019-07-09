Poll: 56% of respondents say would never vote for Republican Party of Armenia, 10% for My Step bloc

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 56% of respondents of the poll on Armenia conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research state they would never vote for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Asked for which of the political parties they would never vote for, 23% of them stated that they would never vote for the ARF, 12% for the Bright Armenia and 11% for the Prosperous Armenia parties.

10% of the respondents said they would never vote for My Step alliance.

14% said they would never vote for any of the political parties.

11% chose ‘Don’t know/No answer’ option regarding this question.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan