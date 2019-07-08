Turkish ex-deputy PM Ali Babacan resigns from ruling AKP, hints at rival party

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Former deputy prime minister of Turkey Ali Babacan said on July 8 he is resigning from the ruling Justice and Development party, AKP, Reuters reports.

Babacan, along with former president Abdullah Gul, plans to launch a rival political party this year.

In a statement that appeared to hint at the formation of the rival party, Babacan said it had become impossible to remain a member of the AK Party (AKP).

“Under the current conditions, Turkey needs a brand new vision for its future. There is a need for correct analyses in every area, newly developed strategies, plans and programs for our country”, Babacan said. “It has become inevitable to start a new effort for Turkey’s present and future. Many of my colleagues and I feel a great and historic responsibility towards this effort,” he said, adding that he had submitted his resignation to the party.