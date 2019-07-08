Behavior should be developed to avoid such incidents – Minister Tsolakyan on tragic car crash

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan commented on the tragic car crash in Ararat province as a result of which 6 people have been killed.

Asked what conclusions were made following the fatal car crash, the minister said conclusions should be made now, because he has always stated that the passenger vehicles should be provided with fire extinguishers which must be used at the very first moment.

The minister said it would be better if public transport vehicles use diesel as a fuel, rather than gas.

“A behavior should be developed in order to be able to avoid such tragic incidents”, he said.

On July 6, at 15:15, three cars have collided in Ararat province, killing 6 and injuring 9 people. One of the cars burned out as a result of the collision.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan