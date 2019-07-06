2 Azerbaijani soldiers die as a result of explosion

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in one of the regiments of Azerbaijani armed forces on July 6, killing 2 and injuring 1, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media outlets inform.

According to the information of the defense ministry of Azerbaijan, one of the servicemen dropped the explosive charge of a tank warhead, resulting in explosion. One of the killed was a non commissioned officer, the other was a junior sergeant. There are no details about the condition of the injured serviceman.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan