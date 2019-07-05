Kremlin releases details from Putin-Pashinyan telephone conversation

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin has released details from the telephone conversation held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 5, reports Armenpress.

During the phone talk the two leaders discussed the mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), taking into account Armenia’s current chairmanship in the structure.

“In particular, Putin and Pashinyan discussed the preparation works of the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place in Yerevan on October 1, as well as the prospects of expanding the EAEU foreign ties”, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was also discussed during the phone talk.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue the contacts.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan