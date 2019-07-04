Artsakh's President receives Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on July 4.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from Artsakh President’s Office, a number of foreign policy issues, as well as the partnership between the two Armenian states in that sphere were discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan