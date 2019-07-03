Armenian FM to introduce issues discussed at Washington meetings during upcoming Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Artsakh on a working visit on July 4. The FM will meet with the leadership of Artsakh during which he will touch upon the issues discussed during the recent meetings in Washington D.C., Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

Asked whether the FM will convey the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs made in Washington D.C. to the Artsakh side, the spokesperson said it is a regular function which is always being carried out before or after the meeting with the Azerbaijani FM.

“This is done to keep Artsakh more engaged, but this will in no way replace the issue of Artsakh’s direct engagement, and of course, this meeting will touch upon the issues discussed at Washington D.C., and these issues will be discussed with the Artsakh leadership”, she said.

She informed that FM Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan, Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, as well as Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs met last time on June 20.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan