Bourg-de-Péage Mayor announces about her intention to visit Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of French city Bourg-de-Péage Nathalie Nieson has sent a letter to Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni city Mher Khachatryan, affirming her commitment to the Declaration of Friendship between the two cities.

''I wish to reaffirm my unwavering faithfulness to the agreement signed with Martuni city of Artsakh. The friendly relations we have together established between Bourg-de-Péage and your community are actual today like never before and I want us to continue developing them’', Nathalie Nieson’s letter reads, reports ARMENPRESS.

She emphasized that she is concerned over the fate of the Armenian people of Artsakh in general, and Martuni city in particular. ''I do not underestimate the complexity of the reality you live in, but I know that the President of the French Republic, who enjoys my support, fully implements his mediation mission assumed as a Minsk Group Co-chair. I hope that the ongoing negotiations in which France actively participates, aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan will record the anticipated results'', the Mayor of the French city wrote.

Mayor of French city Bourg-de-Péage Nathalie Nieson also informed in the letter about her intention to visit Artsakh. ''In Martuni we will announce about the importance of our friendship on behalf of me and the entire staff of the municipality and I am confident our friendship has a bright and lasting future''.

