Moscow State University’s Yerevan branch strengthens Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Yerevan branch has proved that it has a great potential for further development, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said.

The Russian Ambassador said this branch of the University founded in 2015 is strengthening the Armenian-Russian relations.

“Education plays a very important role in the development of the bilateral relations. The further strengthening of this role will contribute to strengthening stability and cooperation prospects between the two countries”, the Ambassador said.

He expressed hope that the Yerevan branch will further develop and will operate successfully and effectively for the bilateral interests of Russia and Armenia.

