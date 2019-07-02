Pashinyan attaches special significance to knowledge of Russian among foreign languages

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Lomonosov Moscow State University’s branch in Armenia not only enables to communicate with its rich experience, but also becomes a new platform for expansion and development of Russian language in Armenia. In its strategic vision the government imagines that the Armenian citizens should know at least several foreign languages, and in this list Russian language has an important and special significance, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the ceremony of awarding diplomas to the 1st graduates of the University’s Yerevan branch.

“The presence of such university in Armenia, Yerevan, is in full accordance with our perceptions on the future because we are confident that all those issues existing in Armenia have one key to be solved. And this key is knowledge and research. And such universities bring their huge experience in education, science, research to Armenia, and using this experience is a unique opportunity for our citizens and youth. Such universities enable us to expand our thinking. I have repeatedly stated that as a strategic vision we imagine that the Armenian citizens should know at least several foreign languages. And in this list the Russian language has an important and special significance”, the PM said.

The PM thanked the Russian government for the interest and support in opening the University’s branch in Yerevan. He congratulated the graduates and highlighted the fact that the first graduates of the university receive their diplomas in new Armenia. “The changes taking place in Armenia today are taking place with your support and participation. And today you, as a graduate, will of course bring your contribution to the further development of Armenia, the Armenian-Russian relations, which had, has and will have a strategic importance for Armenia”, the PM noted.

Pashinyan said today the graduates should know that Armenia’s future depends on one person, and this person is each of them. He considered the success of this youth the success of Armenia and its people, and now the success of the Moscow State University because they should raise the reputation of the university.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan