Court rejects motion to release former MP Manvel Grigoryan on bail

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction rejected the motion to release former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan from jail on 10 million AMD bail.

Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan said if the detainee has been transferred to court, it already shows that he is capable of participating in the process, but it’s another matter if healthcare problems emerge during the court hearing.

The court hearing of former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan, has begun at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction courthouse on July 2.

Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan filed a motion to release the former MP on bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, grand theft, extortion and tax evasion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan