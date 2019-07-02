Drug smuggling attempt prevented at Armenian-Iranian border

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia, in cooperation with the officers of the State Revenue Committee, have prevented the import of drugs at the Armenian-Iranian border, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Department in Armenia told Armenpress.

After the search operations in one of the Armenian citizens arriving from Iran, the SRC officers found 190 grams of white crystalline mass, presumably methamphetamine type of drug.

At the moment Armenia’s respective authorities carry out complex actions to discover all circumstances of the crime.

