PM’s spokesperson comments on Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan’s letter

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan commented on the letter of judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan addressed to Armenia’s President, Parliament, Government, General Assembly of Judges, Members and the Judge of the Constitutional Court.

Asked whether there is news over the letter after its examination, the PM’s spokesperson stated: “We are really concerned over the current situation, and the government is discussing its participation format in the process of overcoming the crisis”.

Vahe Grigoryan's letter: PART 1

Vahe Grigoryan's letter: PART 2

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan