Draft on creating new anti-corruption agency supposes dissolution of SIS, says SIS chief

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The draft on anti-corruption strategy has already been published in the unified website for publication of legal acts' drafts – e-draft.am. The draft supposes creation of a new anti-corruption agency and dissolution of the Special Investigative Service (SIS), SIS head Sasun Khachatryan told reporters today.

“The anti-corruption strategy draft has already been published in the unified website for publication of legal acts' drafts – e-draft.am, and if you read and study that draft, you will see that the creation of a new anti-corruption body supposes the dissolution of the Special Investigation Service, but it is still a draft, no concrete law is put into circulation yet. Let’s wait and see”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan