At least 34 killed in Kabul blast

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. At least 34 people have been killed and 68 were injured in the powerful explosion that hit the diplomatic district of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on July 1, Xinhua reported citing local media.

Earlier reports stated that ten people have been confirmed dead.

The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense.

All injured have been taken to hospitals.

