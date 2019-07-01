Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

At least 34 killed in Kabul blast


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. At least 34 people have been killed and 68 were injured in the powerful explosion that hit the diplomatic district of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on July 1, Xinhua reported citing local media.

Earlier reports stated that ten people have been confirmed dead.

The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense.

All injured have been taken to hospitals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration