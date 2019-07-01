Nearly 22.000 people attended closing ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk

MINSK, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus on June 30.

The ceremony was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of a number of countries.

The closing ceremony of the Games took place at the Dinamo Stadium of Minsk. Nearly 22.000 people attended the ceremony.

The Belarusian anthem was performed at the ceremony. The flags of the participating countries were brought to the stadium. European Games Champion Hovhannes Bachkov was holding the Armenian flag.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed the audience, stating that Belarus managed to hold the Games quite well only thanks to the unity.

European Games are being held every four years. The next Games will be held in Kraków, Poland. According to the non-official calculation of medals, the winner is Russia’s team with 109 medals – 44 gold, 23 silver and 42 bronze. Armenia won 11 medals - 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

