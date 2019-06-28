Former PM avoids criminal liability with the condition of returning illegally obtained lands

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has discovered cases of selling lands to relatives or friends of former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan by making false documents by community heads and auction commissions. A total of 15 pieces of land have been sold in this way in Dilijan, Mkhchan and Narek communities with a territory of over 170 hectares for different types of use.

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has made a decision on not persecuting Hovik Abrahamyan, given the fact that he has agreed to return the lands to the communities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan