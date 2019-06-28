Vice PM Tskitishvili encourages joint Armenia-Georgia businesses

DILIJAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Georgia is interested in both direct foreign investments growth, as well as the creation of opportunities between Georgian and Armenian businessmen for doing joint business and opening joint enterprises, Georgian Deputy PM and Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili said during the Armenia-Georgia Business Forum in Dilijan.

“We are interested in the growth of direct foreign investments to our country, and it would also be commendable if opportunities for making joint enterprises and business will be created between Georgian and Armenian businessmen. In this perspective forums in this format are certainly irreplaceable,” she said.

According to Tskitishvili the representation of Armenian and Georgian businessmen at the event proves that they see opportunities in each other’s countries.

The Georgian Deputy PM said the businessmen will meet tete-a-tete also, which will enable to elevate the economic relations to another level.

“We are sure that we have lots to offer in Georgia to Armenian businessmen, and Armenia too has such opportunities. We can offer to Armenia’s businessmen our unique friendly environment and simplicity to do business,” she said.

Tskitishvili then briefed the forum on Georgia’s favorable economic and business climate.

