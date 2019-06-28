Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

PM appoints Karen Mirzoyan Ambassador-at-Large


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Karen Mirzoyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large.

The PM’s decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Previously, Karen Mirzoyan has served as foreign minister of the Republic of Artsakh from 2012 to 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




