PM appoints Karen Mirzoyan Ambassador-at-Large
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Karen Mirzoyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large.
The PM’s decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Previously, Karen Mirzoyan has served as foreign minister of the Republic of Artsakh from 2012 to 2017.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
