PM appoints Karen Mirzoyan Ambassador-at-Large

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Karen Mirzoyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large.

The PM’s decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Previously, Karen Mirzoyan has served as foreign minister of the Republic of Artsakh from 2012 to 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan