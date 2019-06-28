Armenian President meets with GLF delegation in Geneva

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, met in Geneva with the delegation of the Global Leadership Foundation (GLF) in the person of former president of Switzerland Micheline Calmy-Rey, Thomas Pickering, former US Permanent Representative to the United Natins and etc., the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The GLF representatives said their recent visit to Armenia was useful and important during which they had a chance to know in which sectors and how they can bring their support to Armenia’s progress through various meetings, discussions and exchange of views.

Highlighting the strengthening of democratic institutions and values in the country’s development process, the Armenian President stated that the GLF’s consulting support in this regard can be useful and valuable.

The Global Leadership Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization comprising a network of former heads of state or government and other distinguished leaders who seek to assist developing countries improve governance, bolster democratic institutions and resolve conflicts.

Armen Sarkissian has served as member of the GLF Board from 2006 to 2013.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan