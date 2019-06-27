Armenia, Malta to sign double tax treaty

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Malta will sign a double tax agreement during the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the two states, Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela said in Yerevan on June 27.

“It has already been finalized by our technical staffs, therefore, the next step is the signing of the agreement”, he said.

The Maltese foreign minister also highlighted establishing air communication between the two countries.

“Maybe it will launch next year. It took from us a day to get to Armenia. But in reality, the flight to here would last just 4 hours”, Carmelo Abela said.

