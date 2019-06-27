Istanbul authorities delay Armenian patriarchal locum tenens election until July 4
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The election of a patriarchal locum tenens in the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople has been delayed, Istanbul’s Agos newspaper reported.
The election was scheduled to take place on June 27.
According to Agos, the election has been delayed until July 4 at the order of the Provincial Government of Istanbul. The reason was not immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
