Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect interim leader

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople will elect a Patriarchal Locum Tenens on June 27th, the synod has decided. The synod’s meeting was chaired by Archbishop Aram Atesian, the Patriarchal Vicar.

On March 8, Patriarch Mesrob II died in an Istanbul hospital after being more than a decade in a dementia-related coma.

The patriarchate has requested the Turkish government to allow holding elections of a new patriarch, a requirement by law.

An election of a new patriarch will most likely take place after the June 27 locum tenens election.

