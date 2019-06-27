Artsakh’s Ombudsman travels to USA on working visit

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Artak Beglaryan has departed for California, USA on June 27 at the invitation of the Armenian Bar Association of United States.

Beglaryan will be one of the keynote speakers at the 30th annual conference of the Armenian Bar Association. He will speak about the foreign challenges and obstacles in the protection of rights of Artsakh’s people.

Beglaryan will also hold a number of meetings with representatives of local Armenian organizations, California state law enforcement bodies, academic circles and the Senate.

