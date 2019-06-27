Russian-Armenian TV star Mikhail Galustyan visits Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Armenian showman and actor Mikhail Galustyan, best known for his appearances on Comedy Club and Nasha Russia, has announces he is traveling to Armenia, his “historic homeland”.

He posted a video about Armenia on Instagram and wrote “I am traveling to Yerevan, my historic homeland, for one week. I’ll see you there”.

