Russian-Armenian TV star Mikhail Galustyan visits Yerevan


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Armenian showman and actor Mikhail Galustyan, best known for his appearances on Comedy Club and Nasha Russia, has announces he is traveling to Armenia, his “historic homeland”.

He posted a video about Armenia on Instagram and wrote “I am traveling to Yerevan, my historic homeland, for one week. I’ll see you there”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




