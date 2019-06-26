PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia exchange views on regional developments

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on June 26 Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the continuous deepening and expansion of Armenia-EU relations, referring to Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is committed to the development of democracy, carrying out radical reforms in the judicial system, and protecting human rights and added that the Armenia-EU agreement will foster the effective implementation of reforms in spheres of key importance.

Toivo Klaar noted that the EU also highlights the dynamic development of relations with Armenia and is ready to support Armenia for recording progress in various spheres.

The interlocutors referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. PM Pashinyan noted that Armenia sees the settlement of the conflict exclusively through peaceful means and is committed to the negotiation process in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

The Armenian PM and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia also exchanged views on regional issues and developments.

