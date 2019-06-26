Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Armenia soldier dead in unknown circumstances, probe launched


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A conscripted military serviceman in Armenia has died in “circumstances yet to be revealed”, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Serviceman Hayk Alaverdyan has died, circumstances are being clarified,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

He told ARMENPRESS that the incident has taken place in Armavir.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




