Artsakh names new Secretary of Security Council

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed his special envoy Arshavir Gharamyan to serve as Secretary of Security Council, Sahakyan’s Office reported.

The position was vacant since June 11 when retired general Vitaly Balasanyan was sacked as head of the Security Council of Artsakh.

Gharamyan is a retired Lt. general and former head of the National Security Service of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan