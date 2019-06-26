Artsakh names new Secretary of Security Council
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed his special envoy Arshavir Gharamyan to serve as Secretary of Security Council, Sahakyan’s Office reported.
The position was vacant since June 11 when retired general Vitaly Balasanyan was sacked as head of the Security Council of Artsakh.
Gharamyan is a retired Lt. general and former head of the National Security Service of Artsakh.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 13:28 Georgian citizen of Armenian origin injured in Tbilisi clashes
- 13:06 Armenian football going to have a serious future – FFA President
- 13:06 Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh Presidential residence
- 12:46 Artsakh names new Secretary of Security Council
- 12:28 Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25
- 11:40 Social Security Service official suspected in bribery
- 11:13 “We won’t allow new glorifications of murderers” – Armenia counters Azerbaijan at PACE
- 10:58 President Sarkissian is confident Armenia can become technological and scientific-educational center
- 10:45 Two US service members killed in Afghanistan
- 09:59 Russia considers banning alcohol import from Georgia – report
- 09:45 PM’s wife attends grand opening of 2019 Fashion Forum Yerevan
- 09:09 European Stocks - 25-06-19
- 09:08 US stocks down - 25-06-19
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-19
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-06-19
- 09:04 Oil Prices Up - 25-06-19
- 06.25-20:45 Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s Minister of Energy discuss cooperation issues
- 06.25-20:30 Armenian FM, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva praise Armenia's active involvement in the works of UN Geneva structures
- 06.25-19:00 Armenia interested in deepening relations with Vietnam – President of parliament receives parliamentary delegation of Vietnam
- 06.25-18:18 Robert Kocharyan heads to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary on his own
- 06.25-18:02 Court of 1st instance has to recall its application from Constitutional Court in line with the requirement of the Court of Appeal – prosecutor
- 06.25-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-19
- 06.25-17:47 Asian Stocks - 25-06-19
- 06.25-17:31 Armenian President congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day
- 06.25-17:26 Armenian President, Kaspersky Lab’s CEO discuss cooperation issues in Zurich
- 06.25-17:25 Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Indian Ambassador
- 06.25-17:24 Kocharyan to appeal re-arrest verdict
- 06.25-16:13 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs says work with Russian-Armenian community going to be the first step of his strategic plan
- 06.25-16:07 URGENT: Court orders Kocharyan to be re-arrested
- 06.25-15:54 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 7.3% in May 2019
- 06.25-15:42 Georgia’s Parliamentary Majority Leader elected Speaker
- 06.25-15:09 Surrendering Meghri to Azerbaijan was “acceptable” for Kocharyan, claims PM’s spokesperson
- 06.25-14:49 Armenian FM meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle in Geneva
- 06.25-14:32 2nd European Games: Armenian canoeing team disqualified due to technicality
- 06.25-14:28 President Sarkissian, EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation discuss cooperation prospects
09:55, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1734 times “Ready in any weather, any hour, any moment” – Armenia and Artsakh hold live-fire military air defense exercises
13:29, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1644 times Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
16:01, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1608 times Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France
09:21, 06.25.2019
Viewed 1577 times Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
13:17, 06.22.2019
Viewed 1573 times Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs