Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Artsakh names new Secretary of Security Council


STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed his special envoy Arshavir Gharamyan to serve as Secretary of Security Council, Sahakyan’s Office reported.

The position was vacant since June 11 when retired general Vitaly Balasanyan was sacked as head of the Security Council of Artsakh.

Gharamyan is a retired Lt. general and former head of the National Security Service of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration