Armenian President congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia Borut Pahor on the occasion of the Statehood Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I am convinced that the cooperation between our countries will further strengthen, and the continuation of the political dialogue will contribute to deepening the inter-state ties”, the Armenian President said in the congratulatory letter.

