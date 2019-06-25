Tax Code passes parliament with 73 votes in favor, 32 against
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted at second and final hearing the Tax Code amendments package with 73 votes in favor and 32 votes against.
One of the main amendments is the flat income taxation.
Income tax will be 23% and will gradually be reduced during the coming years to 20%.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 13:11 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission its frontline positions during monitoring
- 12:52 Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participate in Army 2019 International Military- Technical Forum in Russia
- 12:31 Tax Code passes parliament with 73 votes in favor, 32 against
- 11:35 PM attends opening ceremony of Francophonie park and family sports complex in Masis town
- 11:31 Ruling faction MP surprised at contradictory approach of opposition in Tax Code debates
- 10:57 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party to vote down Tax Code bill
- 10:52 Trump, Putin to discuss Ukraine, Iran and arms control at G20 summit – White House
- 10:42 President Sarkissian proposes to hold 6th STARMUS global festival of science communication and art in Armenia
- 10:40 Passengers of detained bus transported to Armenia from Georgia
- 10:28 Azerbaijani FM’s approach is unconstructive which devalues seriousness of peace process – Armenia MFA
- 10:10 Artsakh deserves recognition of its efforts to protect and promote human rights of its people – Armenia’s FM
- 10:08 Georgia considers launching shuttles from Yerevan for Russian tourists
- 10:01 Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE
- 09:49 Armenian FM meets ICRC President in Geneva
- 09:42 Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national
- 09:31 FM Mnatsakanyan attends photo exhibition in Geneva dedicated to Armenia’s Velvet Revolution
- 09:21 Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 09:01 European Stocks - 24-06-19
- 08:59 US stocks - 24-06-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-06-19
- 08:54 Oil Prices - 24-06-19
- 06.24-20:05 Venice Commission comments on recent developments over Armenia’s Constitutional Court
- 06.24-18:55 Charles Aznavour square inaugurated at French city of Chaville
- 06.24-17:38 President of Artsakh holds consultation on establishment of Investigation Committee
- 06.24-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-19
- 06.24-17:13 Backup bus reaches Georgia to pick up Armenian passengers at Russia border
- 06.24-17:12 Asian Stocks - 24-06-19
- 06.24-16:43 Yerevan City Hall to launch Active Citizen platform in July
- 06.24-16:16 Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech minister of education, youth and sports
- 06.24-16:00 Michael Arzumanyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army
- 06.24-15:43 Armenian minister, Argentine Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in emergency situations
- 06.24-15:32 Minister Arshakyan welcomes participants of Armenia Engineering Week
- 06.24-15:25 Three Armenian airlines to operate more flights to Russia and Georgia
- 06.24-14:19 Third flame of XII Pan-Armenian Games lit in Artsakh ahead of inauguration
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2351 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1683 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
09:55, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1663 times “Ready in any weather, any hour, any moment” – Armenia and Artsakh hold live-fire military air defense exercises
13:29, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1532 times Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
16:01, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1491 times Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France