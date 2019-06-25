Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Tax Code passes parliament with 73 votes in favor, 32 against


YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted at second and final hearing the Tax Code amendments package with 73 votes in favor and 32 votes against.

One of the main amendments is the flat income taxation.

Income tax will be 23% and will gradually be reduced during the coming years to 20%.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




