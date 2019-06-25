President Sarkissian proposes to hold 6th STARMUS global festival of science communication and art in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, on June 24 attended the opening ceremony of the STARMUS global festival of science communication and art in Zurich, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Festival unites world’s leading scientists, legendary astronauts, iconic musicians and artists, Nobel Prize laureates and aims at inspiring, educating the new generation of researchers.

Armenian astrophysicist and Starmus Founding Director Garik Israelian opened the Festival. European Commissioner in charge of Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas was among the speakers of the Festival.

In his welcoming remarks the Armenian President considered this Festival a fantastic phenomenon which brings together scientists and artists. “All believe that this is not our place as politicians. But I am here for a number of reasons. The first one I will call a dream, why, because Garik is a dreamer. He is dreaming of crazy things, and they become a reality”, President Sarkissian said.

Talking about the second component of the Festival – the art, the influence of music, the Armenian President said the Berlin wall, the remaining walls were too low to block the music. “I think that music had a significant effect in terms of changing the world, the Soviet Union, making many nations free and independent, including my own nation”.

The key reason for attending the Festival he titled as STARMUS and Armenia. “I invited the next, the 6th STARMUS Festival to come to Armenia. We will be glad to see all of you in Armenia”, the President said, adding that Armenia is one of the world’s ancient civilizations.

“I will be very happy to show you unique educational places because our topics, such as technologies, music, education, make people closer to science”, he noted.

The Armenian President introduced the new presidential initiatives one of which is called ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) and will consist of several components. This initiative will include a city of science and technologies which will be represented by major international organizations, research centers and universities, the Museum of Tomorrow. The next initiative is the new presidential award called “Great Explosion” which will be awarded annually for the great achievements in science, technologies and education.

