Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding its extraordinary session.

The lawmakers are debating the package on making changes in the Tax Code.

The MP’s will hold a Q&A session with chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs Babken Tunyan.

The bills, which were discussed during yesterday’s session, will be put up to voting.

