Trump to depart for South Korea on two-day visit
YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will depart for South Korea on a two-day visit on June 29, reports Reuters.
Trump is expected to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea.
Trump is set to start his two-day visit on Saturday, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a leaders’ summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan’s western city of Osaka, the South’s presidential Blue House said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
