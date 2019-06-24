Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Trump to depart for South Korea on two-day visit


YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will depart for South Korea on a two-day visit on June 29, reports Reuters.

Trump is expected to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea.

Trump is set to start his two-day visit on Saturday, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a leaders’ summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan’s western city of Osaka, the South’s presidential Blue House said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




