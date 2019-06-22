“Armenia Engineering Week” to gather 500 representatives of the field from Europe, US and Africa

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Engineering Week series of events, which will take place in Yerevan and Vanadzor town from June 24 to 28, will allow to present the Armenian technological potential and production to the world, Deputy minister of High Technological industry Gegham Vardanyan told reporters today.

Highlighting the importance of such a large-scale event, the deputy minister said it is completely an Armenian event because most of the speakers are Armenians who will propose and present their solutions.

“Within the frames of the Engineering Week Armenia will host representatives of various organizations from Europe, the United States and Africa. Among the major companies are Nvidia, Nokia and etc. They will see the great opportunities existing in Armenia and will find cooperation directions. We hope the field will have new growth opportunities, maybe new projects will be implemented in Armenia as a result of which new jobs will be created”, the deputy minister noted.

Director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan says the Armenia Engineering Week series of events will become a unique international platform which will unite the technological entrepreneurs of different countries, engineers, scientists, leading experts, students, government and business representatives. According to him such events are important because they position Armenia as a country proposing complex and complete engineering solutions to the world.

Chairman of the Engineering Association Aram Salatyan said the events have been selected with three targeted approach – to show the leading applied engineering solutions which are developed in Armenia, to make the world heard that Armenia becomes a center of finding solutions to the engineering issues and to show to the youth how engineering is developing in Armenia.

The Armenia Engineering Week will gather around 500 participants from state, scientific-research, educational organizations of various countries, new and already developed engineering companies.

Professional seminars, presentations, experience exchanging events in high-tech related areas are envisaged to take place for three days in the scope of the Week. The “Armenia Engineering Week” will conclude on 28 June, 2019, at Vanadzor Technology Center where discussion on results of the Week with participation of experts and representatives of public and private sector, as well as engineering solutions expo and best start-up showcase will be held.

The event will be held at the initiative of the Armenian Government, the Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the Engineering Association.

