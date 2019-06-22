President Sarkissian visits Safran French aerospace company’s pavilion in Le Bourget

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in France on a working visit, has been hosted at the pavilion of Safran, a leading French aerospace company, on the sidelines of the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the company representatives the Armenian President got acquainted with their latest solutions and innovative systems.

President Sarkissian discussed with the company’s director for international affairs the possible cooperation directions and prospects with Armenia.

Safran S.A. is a French multinational aircraft engine, rocket engine, aerospace-component and defense company.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan