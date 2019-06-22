Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia to depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Bishkek on June 26-27 to participate in the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils, his Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration