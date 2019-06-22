Secretary of Security Council of Armenia to depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Bishkek on June 26-27 to participate in the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils, his Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 12:10 President Sarkissian visits Safran French aerospace company’s pavilion in Le Bourget
- 11:55 Iran’s Chairman of Chamber of Advocates discusses extradition of 14 Iranian convicts with Armenian side
- 11:18 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia to depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
- 11:12 “My Step For Tavush Province” business forum-exhibition kicks off in Dilijan
- 11:10 US stocks down - 21-06-19
- 11:07 European Stocks - 21-06-19
- 11:03 Armenian President meets with executives of Airbus and Air Asia in Paris
- 10:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-19
- 10:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 21-06-19
- 10:56 Oil Prices Up - 21-06-19
- 06.21-19:48 FM Mnatsakanyan gives interview over his meeting with Azerbaijani FM
- 06.21-18:48 President Sarkissian visits Russian United Aircraft Corporation’s pavilion in Paris
- 06.21-18:42 Vigen Kocharyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia
- 06.21-18:36 Constitutional Court of Armenia to examine Robert Kocharyan’s application on June 29, Khachaturov’s application rejected
- 06.21-18:27 “THALES Group” assesses promising cooperation with Armenia in AI and digital data management
- 06.21-17:52 Armenian President meets CEO of Elettronica Group in France
- 06.21-17:47 Deputy PM Avinyan receives Head of EU delegation to Armenia
- 06.21-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-19
- 06.21-17:35 Asian Stocks - 21-06-19
- 06.21-16:19 Vetting to be administered by Supreme Judicial Council, reveals ruling faction
- 06.21-16:04 Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament resigns following June 20 clashes
- 06.21-16:01 Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France
- 06.21-16:00 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs comment on results of June 20 meeting in Washington D.C.
- 06.21-15:44 French Dassault Systèmes presents cooperation proposals with Armenia to President Sarkissian
- 06.21-15:18 No Armenians among Tbilisi protests injuries, detainees
- 06.21-14:50 Armenians preparing for religious ceremony in Iran’s St. Thaddeus Monastery
- 06.21-14:25 “No one can breach public order” –Chief V. Osipyan praises “excellent” service of national police force
- 06.21-14:23 EEC Council session held in Minsk chaired by Armenia’s deputy PM
- 06.21-13:29 Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
- 06.21-13:14 Rep. Pallone introduces resolution on “almost a century of United States-Armenia relations”, praises “strategic partnership”
- 06.21-13:13 Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg: Delegation led by Mayor Marutyan is in northern capital of Russia
- 06.21-13:01 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on violating ceasefire regime with the use of grenade launchers
- 06.21-12:56 WATCH: Artsakh’s military unleashes hellfire in large-scale drills
- 06.21-11:27 Artsakh military carries out “huge” engineering, reinforcement at combat positions
- 06.21-11:23 Armenia celebrates Day of formation of Police Troops
21:39, 06.17.2019
Viewed 3094 times Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
14:43, 06.18.2019
Viewed 2128 times Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
13:10, 06.17.2019
Viewed 1662 times Artsakh launches massive military exercises
18:11, 06.18.2019
Viewed 1500 times Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites
12:10, 06.15.2019
Viewed 1472 times Armenia Airways launches Yerevan-Tehran regular flights